FC Cincinnati to school board: Let's talk about a West End stadium

FC Cincinnati is still pursuing the possibility of building a stadium in the West End should the team be awarded a Major League Soccer franchise, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer learned.

In the first public activity on the stadium location since the team made its pitch to MLS in December, FCC General Manager and President Jeff Berding sent a letter to the Cincinnati Public Schools board Monday night.

"One of the neighborhoods we have considered is the West End," Berding wrote in the two-page letter, which The Enquirer obtained from someone involved in the stadium planning.

"There are multiple locations in that neighborhood where the private investment of the stadium could generate considerable economic impact that would be positive in the West End and overall for our city," the letter says. "While we have not formally moved ahead as we await MLS feedback, we do want to keep as many options on the table as possible ..."

The letter is addressed to Cincinnati School Board President Carolyn Jones.

"We would welcome, at the appropriate time, a meeting to discuss a potential FCC-CPS partnership in the event we choose to pursue a West End stadium location," the letter says. "In a similar manner FCC developed a win-win partnership with the University of Cincinnati that made Nippert Stadium our home."

Berding did not specifically mention Taft High School's Stargel Stadium, which has been rumored to be a part of the land needed should the stadium be built in the West End. However, FCC would need the school board's approval for that land.

Berding said in the letter that the Oakley site – for which City Council and the Hamilton County commissioners have approved a combined $51 million in infrastructure support– remains in play. The key there is what a traffic study finds, as well as the outcome of further neighborhood discussion.

In addition, MLS has said it wants an urban location, and it's not clear if Oakley meets that requirement.

Berding has mentioned the West End in public statements, but this is the strongest indication yet that the team is looking seriously at the historic neighborhood that's adjacent to Downtown.

A third option south of the Ohio River, Newport, also remains on the table, but the emphasis has been on the Cincinnati sites.

Berding declined to comment on the letter Monday evening.

Schools spokeswoman Lauren Worley said she could not confirm that CPS received the letter but reiterated the district's stance that it would welcome conversations with FC Cincinnati.

"Strong community partnerships and strategic alignments are essential to the success of the district," Worley said in a statement, "and we are grateful for our continued partnership with FCC on school athletics programs in CPS, particularly our recently announced Futsal Partnership with FCC and Kings Hammer."

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FC Cincinnati is one of three teams that remain under consideration for an MLS expansion franchise. MLS says additional franchise announcements will come sometime before the beginning of the new season.

The bid package required information about a soccer-specific stadium, prompting a contentious public discussion about where it should go.

Team owners have said they will pay $150 million for a franchise and privately pay for a $200 million, 21,000-seat stadium.

Oakley, on the site of the former Cast-Fab Factory, is the site FC Cincinnati presented to MLS. However, the financial support approved by the city and county left open the possibility of a different location.

In the letter Berding said, "During the time of developing our MLS bid, we also evaluated potential locations in other neighborhoods in our community. Many of those sites have been presented to us. As you can imagine, the draw of a $200 million privately-funded stadium has attracted a great deal of interest."