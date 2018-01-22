Vandals damage historical signs in Colerain Twp.

Historic signs that marked a confederate general's travels through Ohio have been damaged by vandals. It happened on Springdale Road in Colerain Township.

Throughout Colerain Township you will see signs and plaques telling the story of Confederate Brigadier General John Hunt Morgan. Over the weekend, two of the signs were vandalized with black spray paint.

"That's a bunch of crap. That's a bunch of crap. It's not good. They shouldn't do that stuff," said Ronald Emerson, a resident in Colerain Twp.

The damaged signs display Morgan's Heritage trail. During the Civil War In 1863, the general crossed into Ohio with thousands of soldiers raiding homes hoping to divert as many Union Troops as possible.

With confederate memorials being taken down across the country some are questioning if the signs have a place in the community but others are proud of it.

"It's just history. Things happened at the time. This what happened," said Emerson.

"It was a fearful time no one was sure what was going to happen. The signs are a reminder of our ancestors here in the Township how they lived," said Mary Burdett, the president of the Coleraine Historical Society.

It's still unknown who did the damage and why, but Ronald Emerson who has lived in the area more than 50 years said he doesn't think it was malicious. Instead, he just thinks some kids were trying to entertain themselves.

"They'll regret it one of these days. They're just some, kids do stuff probably that's what they did. When I was young I did some things I'm not proud of and they shouldn't do it," said Emerson.



The John Hunt Morgan Heritage Trail sign on Springdale Road was taken down after it was blacked out with paint, but Burdett says they will work to put it back.

"The signs can be replaced but the value of our history cannot," said Emerson.

The Historical Society said after this incident they will likely plan a commemorative event reminding residents of the history during that time.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact Colerain Police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.