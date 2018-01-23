Del Toro's 'Shape of Water' poised to lead Oscar nominations

The 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards released nominations for the worst of the worst in movies.Full Story >
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announces his retirement from touring.
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdown
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-down
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down
