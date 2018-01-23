After girl's killing, Pakistani women speak out on abuse

Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.Full Story >
Temperatures will fall off to the upper 30s and lower 40s by the Tuesday morning commute.Full Story >
Plans are moving forward for a new $20 million concert venue on the banks of the Ohio River.Full Story >
At least 10,000 people took to the streets of downtown Cincinnati to march in support of female empowerment and rights Saturday.Full Story >
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.Full Story >
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownFull Story >
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.Full Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpFull Story >
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarFull Story >
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
