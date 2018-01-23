Girl, 5, receives more than 16 doses of anti-venom after rattlesnake bite

The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well. (Source: Oehler Family/KXAN/CNN)

BURNET COUNTY, TX (KXAN/CNN) – A 5-year-old girl is recovering in a Texas hospital after a rattlesnake struck her on the ankle while she and her family were hiking.

The Oehler family had gone for a hike at Longhorn Cavern State Park Saturday, but while the kids were playing at a picnic area, 5-year-old Emily Rose was bitten by a western diamondback rattlesnake.

"I just seen her flying around the corner, and she was screaming, ‘Snake, snake!’ She ran so fast that her jacket flew off,” said Emily Rose’s mother, Alicia Oehler.

The 5-year-old was airlifted to an area children’s hospital, where she has been treated with pain medication and at least 16 doses of anti-venom.

"I'm just terrified. I hope that this anti-venom just takes, you know,” Alicia Oehler said.

The Oehlers say Emily Rose is in a lot of pain but doing well. They hope her recovery goes smoothly.

"Put your prayers in for us,” said Emily Rose’s father, Wes Oehler.

Wildlife experts say snake bites are rare in cooler months, but they do happen.

"It's extremely unusual for any snake to be out right now. Usually, they're pretty lethargic and kind of hibernating right now,” said Tim Elmore with Texas Parks & Wildlife Law Enforcement.

The Oehlers say they want other parents to know it’s important to stay aware of your surroundings when outside.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay Emily Rose’s medical bills.

