Bill would eventually end Kentucky's snow-day school program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.
Senate bill 73 passed the Kentucky Senate by a vote of 36-0. The bill would eliminate the state's Non-Traditional Instruction program in three years. The program lets district send work home with students during snow days, so the day does not count as an absence and the school does not have to make it up by the end of the year.
But Republican state Sen. David Givens said some districts are having students do minimal work and counting it as a school day. He said the program creates "disparities of learning" among the state's school districts.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman was attacked while jogging through Mason early Monday, and a search is underway for the suspect, police announced.Full Story >
A woman was attacked while jogging through Mason early Monday, and a search is underway for the suspect, police announced.Full Story >
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.Full Story >
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.Full Story >
Temperatures will fall off to the upper 30s and lower 40s by the Tuesday morning commute.Full Story >
Temperatures will fall off to the upper 30s and lower 40s by the Tuesday morning commute.Full Story >
Plans are moving forward for a new $20 million concert venue on the banks of the Ohio River.Full Story >
Plans are moving forward for a new $20 million concert venue on the banks of the Ohio River.Full Story >
At least 10,000 people took to the streets of downtown Cincinnati to march in support of female empowerment and rights Saturday.Full Story >
At least 10,000 people took to the streets of downtown Cincinnati to march in support of female empowerment and rights Saturday.Full Story >