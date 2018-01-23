County seeks developer for $20M concert venue at The Banks

This is the proposed site for a new concert venue at The Banks. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

Plans are moving forward for a new $20 million concert venue on the banks of the Ohio River.

The proposed location is currently a narrow a parking lot between the Ohio River and Paul Brown Stadium.

The Joint Banks Steering Committee overseeing development of the Banks will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss expectations of developers proposing plans, according to our news partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The vision for the venue is for it to hold 2,000-6,000 people, with an open floor concept without fixed seats.

At this point, nothing is decided. Even the location could change.

Hamilton County officials could officially request proposals as early as Wednesday at its regular County Commission meeting.

County leaders want to select a developer by April 15, according to the Enquirer, and open the venue in 2019.



