Alaska hit by 7.9 earthquake; tsunami warning canceled

A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.Full Story >
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.Full Story >
At least 16 people skiing on the slopes of a volcano in central Japan were injured by flying rocks during a surprise eruption and a subsequent avalanche Tuesday, and one person later died.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
The four-legged phenom may have been born smaller than the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden would like, but now she's large and in charge and ready to celebrate her day.Full Story >
A woman was attacked while jogging through Mason early Monday, and a search is underway for the suspect, police announced.Full Story >
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.Full Story >
Temperatures will fall off to the upper 30s and lower 40s by the Tuesday morning commute.Full Story >
Plans are moving forward for a new $20 million concert venue on the banks of the Ohio River.Full Story >
Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case loomsFull Story >
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownFull Story >
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.Full Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpFull Story >
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
