Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinement to be in DC, Denver, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C., this year and Denver next year before returning to its longtime home of Dayton, Ohio, in 2020.
The annual ceremony honoring aerospace legends has been held in Dayton since 1962 with the exception of last year, when it was moved to Fort Worth, Texas.
The Dayton Daily News reports that the aviation hall announced the next few ceremony locations on Monday.
This year's event will be at the National Building Museum in Washington. The ceremony moves to the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver next year.
A specific site for the Dayton event in 2020 wasn't confirmed. The ceremony occurred at the nearby National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in 2016.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
