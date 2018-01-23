Oscars: 'Shape of Water,' 'Three Billboards,' 'Get Out' among 9 up for Best Picture

(RNN) - For only the fifth time in its history, the Oscar could go to a woman in the Best Director category.

Greta Gerwig received a nod Tuesday for her film "Lady Bird" when the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced. Awards season in Hollywood has been heavily influenced by the fallout from several sexual harassment allegations against powerful men in the industry, as well as a closer look at the overall gender inequality women face.

The other four directors nominated this year were Christopher Nolan, " Dunkirk," Jordan Peele, "Get Out," Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread," and Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water."

Actress Natalie Portman pointed out the "all-male" group up for the director category when presenting at the Golden Globes in January. If Gerwig takes home the Oscar, she would become the second woman ever to win, after Kathryn Bigelow's 2010 win for "The Hurt Locker," as well as the first to win for her debut film.

Nine films were included in the Best Picture category. "Call Me By Your Name," "Darkest Hour," "Dunkirk," "Get Out," "Lady Bird," "Phantom Thread," "The Post," "The Shape of Water," and "Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri" will compete for the Oscars' top award when the show is held March 4.

"Three Billboards" is among the favorites to win after grabbing awards this season for Best Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globes and best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice shows.

"The Shape of Water" leads all films with 13 nominations, including Best Actress for Sally Hawkins. The four other Best Actress nominees are Meryl Streep for "The Post," Saoirse Ronan for "Lady Bird," Frances McDormand for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and Margot Robbie for "I, Tonya."

In the Best Actor category, previous winners Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq."), Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour") and Daniel Day-Lewis ("Phantom Thread") are joined by relative newcomers Timothee Chalamet ("Call Me By Your Name") and Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out").

Other nominees:

Best supporting actress

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best original screenplay

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best adapted screenplay

"Call Me By Your Name"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Logan"

"Molly's Game"

"Mudbound"

Animated Feature Film

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Best documentary (feature)

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host for the second consecutive year. The Oscars is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET March 4.

For the full list of nominees, go to Oscars.com.

