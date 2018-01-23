Trump overstates missing texts involving FBI agent

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is tweeting about missing text messages involving an FBI agent reassigned from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. But he's overstating the number of missing texts.
Trump on Tuesday called news the FBI was missing five months' worth of texts from the agent, Peter Strzok, "one of the biggest stories in a long time." Strzok was removed from Mueller's team following the discovery of anti-Trump text messages exchanged with an FBI lawyer.
Trump suggested incorrectly the number of missing messages was "perhaps 50,000." The Justice Department says that's the overall number of messages found on FBI servers.
The FBI says a technical system glitch caused messages between December 2016 and May 2017 to not have been properly stored.
The Justice Department is seeking to recover the messages.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The four-legged phenom may have been born smaller than the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden would like, but now she's large and in charge and ready to celebrate her day.Full Story >
The four-legged phenom may have been born smaller than the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden would like, but now she's large and in charge and ready to celebrate her day.Full Story >
A woman was attacked while jogging through Mason early Monday, and a search is underway for the suspect, police announced.Full Story >
A woman was attacked while jogging through Mason early Monday, and a search is underway for the suspect, police announced.Full Story >
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.Full Story >
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.Full Story >
Temperatures will fall off to the upper 30s and lower 40s by the Tuesday morning commute.Full Story >
Temperatures will fall off to the upper 30s and lower 40s by the Tuesday morning commute.Full Story >
Plans are moving forward for a new $20 million concert venue on the banks of the Ohio River.Full Story >
Plans are moving forward for a new $20 million concert venue on the banks of the Ohio River.Full Story >
Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case loomsFull Story >
Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case loomsFull Story >
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownFull Story >
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownFull Story >
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.Full Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpFull Story >
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpFull Story >
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >