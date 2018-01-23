Ohio ex-official Blackwell backs GOP's Taylor for governor

CINCINNATI (AP) - Former Ohio secretary of state and pro-Donald Trump conservative Ken Blackwell is supporting Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor's bid for governor.
Blackwell calls Taylor and her running mate, Nathan Estruth, part of a "new generation of strong conservative leaders." Estruth was a longtime executive for Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble Co.
Blackwell is a former Cincinnati mayor who served on Trump's presidential transition team after the 2016 election. He was the unsuccessful GOP nominee for governor in 2006.
After changes this month in the 2018 field of candidates for governor, the Taylor-Estruth ticket faces GOP Attorney General Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) on the Republican side. Five Democrats are vying for their party's nomination for governor.
Second-term Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is term-limited.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FC Cincinnati has submitted to the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority an option to buy land in the West End, FOX19 NOW has learned.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has submitted to the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority an option to buy land in the West End, FOX19 NOW has learned.Full Story >
Procter and Gamble's CEO penned a blog post on Monday addressing the Tide Pod challenge.Full Story >
Procter and Gamble's CEO penned a blog post on Monday addressing the Tide Pod challenge.Full Story >
A 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old boy outside Walmart during an apparent drug deal gone bad, according to Fairfield Township police.Full Story >
A 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old boy outside Walmart during an apparent drug deal gone bad, according to Fairfield Township police.Full Story >
If you or someone you know is looking for a summer job, Kings Island wants to hire you.Full Story >
If you or someone you know is looking for a summer job, Kings Island wants to hire you.Full Story >
The four-legged phenom may have been born smaller than the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden would like, but now she's large and in charge and ready to celebrate her day.Full Story >
The four-legged phenom may have been born smaller than the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden would like, but now she's large and in charge and ready to celebrate her day.Full Story >