Special counsel questions Sessions; Is Trump coming soon?

The Justice Department has turned over to Congress additional text messages involving an FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.Full Story >
Pence's visit to the Western Wall comes amid tensions with the Palestinians, who have assailed the Trump administration's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.Full Story >
A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British ColumbiaFull Story >
Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case loomsFull Story >
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownFull Story >
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.Full Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
