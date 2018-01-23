Man arrested in Texas in shooting deaths of 2 in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A man has been arrested in Texas in the deaths of two men found shot in a Kentucky apartment last week.

Twenty-three-year-old Aaron Hernandez was arrested in Fayette County, Texas, on Jan. 20 and is awaiting extradition to Louisville, where he faces charges in the Jan. 18 deaths of 30-year-old Joshua Rice and 31-year-old David Kandelaki. Their bodies were found after Kandelaki's wife reported him missing.

According to an arrest report, Hernandez was in a romantic relationship with Rice. WDRB-TV reports court documents indicate Rice filed a request for a protection order against Hernandez on Jan. 10, but a court hadn't yet made a decision at the time of Rice's death.

Louisville Metro police said in an email to The Courier-Journal that there are no other suspects.

