The Latest: County attorney to seek adult trial for teen

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):

5 p.m.

The county attorney says he will ask for the teen suspected of a fatal shooting at his Kentucky high school to be tried as an adult.

Marshall County Attorney Jeff Edwards said Tuesday that the case will begin in juvenile court but he will request that a judge move it to adult court. Juvenile court is closed to the public and the records sealed under Kentucky law.

Once the case is in adult court, it will be presented to a grand jury. If the jury chooses to indict, the charges will move to Circuit Court and the details, including the accused teen's identity, will no longer be secret.

The teen is being held at a regional juvenile jail in Paducah, Kentucky, about a half-hour away in the western part of the state.

2:55 p.m.

Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords called for stronger gun laws after a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school and said schools should be among the safest places in communities.

Giffords, an Arizona Democrat, survived being shot in the head while meeting with constituents in a Tucson-area parking lot in 2011.

In an online statement, she said it's "horrifying that we can no longer call school shootings 'unimaginable' because the reality is they happen with alarming frequency."

The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School left two students dead and 17 others injured. A 15-year-old male student has been taken into custody and will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

2:45 p.m.

An official at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says five people were brought there after a shooting at a high school in southwestern Kentucky.

Oscar Guillamondegui (ghil-ah-men-DAY'-ghee) is medical director of trauma at the Nashville hospital and says they treated five males whose ages ranged from 15 to 18. He says one of them, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, has died.

The other four are expected to survive.

The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School left two students dead and 17 others injured.

A 15-year-old male student has been taken into custody and will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

12:55 p.m.

Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.

Two students were killed Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School when a 15-year-old classmate opened fire. Bevin says 17 other people were injured, 12 of them suffering gunshot wounds.

Speaking at a news conference, Bevin says one girl died at the scene. A boy died at a hospital.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders says the shooter was armed with a handgun. The boy will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

12:40 p.m.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders says the suspect in the fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school was armed with a handgun.

Sanders says one girl died at the scene Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School. A boy died at a hospital. The shooting began at 7:57 a.m.

Sanders says the FBI and the ATF have joined the investigation.

A 15-year-old male student has been taken into custody and will be charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.

12:35 p.m.

Gov. Matt Bevin says two people have been killed and 17 injured in a shooting at a high school in southwest Kentucky.

Of the 17 injured, Bevin says 12 of those were gunshot wounds.

Speaking at a news conference, Bevin also said the suspect in the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School is a 15-year-old male student who will be charged with murder.

11:45 a.m.

Sen. Mitch McConnell says he's sending prayers of comfort and healing to those affected by a fatal shooting at a high school in his home state of Kentucky.

Speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate, McConnell says his staff in western Kentucky is at Marshall County High School and is in close contact with local officials.

The Tuesday morning shooting has left one person dead and others wounded. A suspect has been taken into custody.

McConnell also expressed gratitude to first responders.

11:10 a.m.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Jody Cash says authorities have no reason to think there are any other suspects in the fatal shooting at a high school.

Cash says one victim died at the scene Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky. Others were wounded.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

11 a.m.

The shooting at a high school in southwest Kentucky marks the first fatal school shooting the nation has seen this year.

The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded. A suspect has been taken into custody.

According to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, there has been one other school shooting this year that resulted in injuries. That one happened Monday when a 15-year-old girl was injured after police say a 16-year-old classmate shot her while they were in the high school cafeteria in Italy, Texas.

10:50 a.m.

Authorities say seven people have been taken to hospitals following a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school.

Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management tells WDRB-TV that some of the wounded were flown by helicopter for medical treatment.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokeswoman Tavia Smith says two patients from the shooting were being taken to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded. A suspect has been taken into custody.

10:30 a.m.

A business owner says he saw nearly 100 students running out of a Kentucky high school seeking safety from a deadly shooting.

Mitchell Garland says he rushed outside of his business near Marshall County High School when he heard about the shooting Tuesday morning. He says the students were running, crying and screaming.

Garland says his own son, a 16-year-old sophomore, jumped into someone's car and sped away, then made his way to his dad's office.

The area's congressman, Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, is calling the shooting a "senseless and evil attack" that "horrifies us all."

10:05 a.m.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is calling the fatal shooting at a high school "a tremendous tragedy" and is calling for people to avoid speculating at this time.

The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded.

In a statement posted on his Twitter feed, Bevin says it's unbelievable that the shooting would happen in such a small, close-knit community like Marshall County.

Bevin said to not speculate but "come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out."

9:45 a.m.

Kentucky State Police say the suspected shooter at a high school was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy.

The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded.

State police didn't provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.

Meanwhile, a soccer coach at the school says all of her players are safe. Savana Smothers is the assistant girls' soccer coach for Marshall County High School. She told The Associated Press in a Facebook message: "You just never think this will happen in a small town like ours."

WPSD-TV reports the high school students are being bused to a middle school where parents can pick up them up.

9:25 a.m.

Police say they've secured the Kentucky high school where one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting there.

Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash says a suspect is in custody following the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.

Officials say the school is on lockdown.

The FBI says it's working with state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting.

8:50 a.m.

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday morning in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

In a tweet from a verified account, Gov. Matt Bevin said it happened at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.

In the tweet, Bevin says a shooting suspect was in custody. No other details were immediately available.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

