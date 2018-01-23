Audit: 11 from village in fiscal trouble owe nearly $1M

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A state audit says the former mayor and administrator of a central Ohio village that went into fiscal emergency are among 11 people who should repay a combined total of nearly $1 million in illegal spending.

The state auditor's office says the Mount Sterling audit released Tuesday caps an investigation that led to convictions for four people.

The office says over $870,000 of the ordered repayment is tied to a former village administrator who overpaid himself, used village funds to buy personal items and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges including theft in office.

A former mayor and his assistant also were convicted of theft. A fiscal officer pleaded guilty to falsification.

Auditors say seven village employees owe repayment for accepting improper leave payouts.

