Audit: 11 from village in fiscal trouble owe nearly $1M

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A state audit says the former mayor and administrator of a central Ohio village that went into fiscal emergency are among 11 people who should repay a combined total of nearly $1 million in illegal spending.
The state auditor's office says the Mount Sterling audit released Tuesday caps an investigation that led to convictions for four people.
The office says over $870,000 of the ordered repayment is tied to a former village administrator who overpaid himself, used village funds to buy personal items and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges including theft in office.
A former mayor and his assistant also were convicted of theft. A fiscal officer pleaded guilty to falsification.
Auditors say seven village employees owe repayment for accepting improper leave payouts.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
