Heavenly trifecta: A supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse next week

(RNN) – For astronomy geeks, next week will be heaven on Earth.
The celestial triple threat comes in the form of a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse.
A supermoon is a full moon that is closest in its orbit to the Earth. It looks bigger and brighter in the sky.
“The January 31st supermoon will also be the second full moon of the month. Some people call the second full moon in a month a Blue Moon, that makes it a super ‘Blue Moon,' ” NASA said on its website.
“Blue Moons happen every two and a half years, on average. With the total eclipse, it’ll be a royal spectacle indeed: a ‘super blue blood’ Moon.”
Can one full moon be a blue moon, a blood moon and a supermoon all at once? Yes, and it happens Jan. 31. The best views will be from the western part of North America, Alaska or Hawaii. Find out more: https://t.co/dOLUdvUZkt pic.twitter.com/AjgCuWjAxy— NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) January 18, 2018
People from western North America across the pacific to Eastern Asia will be able to see the total eclipse.
“[It] will be visible during moonset. Folks in the Eastern United States, where the eclipse will be partial, will have to get up in the morning to see it,” said Noah Petro, a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “But it’s another great chance to watch the Moon.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
