CEO says company working to stop 'Tide pod challenge'

NEW YORK (AP) - Procter & Gamble says it's working to stop the "Tide Pod challenge," a social media-fueled trend in which teenagers eat single-load laundry detergent packets.
The American Association of Poison Control Centers warned last week that it had seen a spike in teenagers eating the detergent pods, which it says can cause seizures, respiratory arrest and even death.
CEO David Taylor called the trend "dangerous" and "extremely concerning" in a blog post Monday. He says the company is working with social media companies to remove videos of people biting into the detergent.
The pods have generally been hit a for P&G, but shortly after introducing the product in 2012, the company said it would create a double-latch lid to deter young children from accessing and eating them.
