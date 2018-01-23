P&G CEO writes about Tide Pods, 'intentional abuse fueled by poor judgment and the desire for popularity'

Procter and Gamble's CEO penned a blog post on Monday addressing the Tide Pod challenge.

If you don't know what the Tide Pod challenge is, click or tap here to read more. In short, teens are eating them (and filming it).

You can read the full statement below, but in essence, David Taylor is asking adults to talk to the young people in their lives.

"Labels and warnings can’t prevent intentional abuse fueled by poor judgment and the desire for popularity," he writes.

Here's the full post:

Like parents everywhere, I can make a pretty good argument that my kids are the greatest. And, like parents everywhere, beyond keeping them safe, one of my greatest responsibilities was to prepare them to be responsible adults. As my kids became teens, they naturally sought more freedom in their lives to do things like drive, go out with friends and stay out later. My job of ensuring their safety increasingly became more about teaching them what it means to behave responsibly so they could make good decisions on their own. As a father, seeing recent examples of young people intentionally take part in self-harming challenges like ingesting large amounts of cinnamon or the so-called “Tide Pods Challenge” is extremely concerning. The possible life altering consequences of this act, seeking internet fame, can derail young people’s hopes and dreams and ultimately their health. Ensuring the safety of the people who use our products is fundamental to everything we do at P&G. However, even the most stringent standards and protocols, labels and warnings can’t prevent intentional abuse fueled by poor judgment and the desire for popularity. As P&G’s CEO, I assure you we’re working with our partners to do what we can to stop this dangerous trend, including ensuring social media networks are removing videos that glorify this harmful behavior, partnering with advocacy and industry groups to help spread the word that this is dangerous behavior not to be copied, and releasing this public service announcement that is designed to reach teens and young adults – in addition to other steps we’ve taken. And, I’m also asking for your help. Let’s all take a moment to talk with the young people in our lives and let them know that their life and health matter more than clicks, views and likes. Please help them understand that this is no laughing matter.

The pods have generally been hit a for P&G, but shortly after introducing the product in 2012, the company said it would create a double-latch lid to deter young children from accessing and eating them, according to the Associated Press.

