Agents charge Cincinnati sushi restaurant, employee for serving drinks to minors

Last week, agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit administratively cited a Cincinnati restaurant and criminally charged an employee after serving beer and miscellaneous liquors to six underage individuals who were involved in a crash.

After a nine-month investigation, agents administratively charged Sushi Café World of Clifton, LLC., also known as Mr. Sushi, 138 West McMillan, with furnishing intoxicating liquor to a person under 21 and sale of intoxicating liquor to a person under 21.

Agents criminally charged Blake Williams, 25, of West Chester, with six counts of sale and/or furnishing intoxicating liquor to a person under 21.

The Cincinnati Police Department contacted agents to conduct a trace-back investigation following the crash, which happened on March 4 at the intersection of Clifton Avenue and Vine Street.

Agents routinely conduct trace-back investigations after alcohol-related crashes. A trace-back investigation traces the source of alcohol, whether it is sold or provided to an underage or an already intoxicated individual, following a serious injury or fatal crash, or an alcohol-related incident.

A warrant has been issued for Williams through the Hamilton County Municipal Court. If Williams is found guilty, he could face 180 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine for each count filed against him. The administrative case against the liquor permit will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission at a later date. Possible administrative penalties include fines, suspensions, or revocation of the liquor permit.

