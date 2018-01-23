ECOT students: How to enroll at CPS

Cincinnati Public Schools is working to help the students formerly enrolled in the Electric Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT).

According to the ECOT Ohio website, the school closed on Thursday after the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West voted against their appeal at their board meeting.

ECOT taught roughly 12,000 Ohio students. Many parents and students chose ECOT due to adversity such as illness, disabilities, or bullying that made the traditional school environment challenging for them.

Public school districts now have to accept any returning local ECOT students. However, many parents say they're looking into Ohio's other virtual schools or considering homeschooling instead.

For those looking to return, CPS announced that it's holding six orientation/ enrollment sessions for former ECOT students and their parents. The first session began Tuesday morning.

Orientation Sessions:

Thursday, Jan. 25 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interactive Learning Center, Education Center

Saturday, Jan. 27 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mayerson Academy Ballroom

Tuesday, Jan. 30 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mayerson Room 110

Thursday, Feb. 1 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mayerson Room 112

Thursday, Feb. 1 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mayerson Academy Ballroom



Parents choosing to begin schooling with CPS can find the list of required documents they will need for enrollment at www.cps-k12.org/enroll

The Education Center and Mayerson Academy are both located at 2651 Burnet Avenue. Parents can find more information through the CPS ECOT Hotline at 513-363-0570.

The Cincinnati Digital Academy, which is the alternative to ECOT that CPS is offering, provides:

Free, high-quality desktop computers, with Internet access (for in-district students only), and technical support

Online access to textbooks, science labs and other supplemental materials

French and Spanish foreign-language courses

An array of fine arts and elective courses

Enrichment opportunities

Access to sports teams at some CPS high schools

