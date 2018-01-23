Bodies of workers killed in Oklahoma gas rig explosion found, sheriff confirms

Officials say the five employees who have been missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig are presumed dead.

Officials say the five employees who have been missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig are presumed dead.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris spoke Tuesday, releasing the names of those presumed dead in an oil rig explosion near Quinton on Monday. (Source: KTUL/CNN)

QUINTON, OK (KTUL/CNN) – Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at a gas drilling rig Monday.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the bodies are being taken to Oklahoma City for identification, he said in a news conference.

Morris announced the search to recover the bodies of the five workers around noon on Tuesday, at which time he also released the names of those presumed dead: Josh Ray, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas; Matt Smith, 29, of McAlester, Oklahoma; Cody Risk, 26, of Wellington, Colorado; Parker Waldridge from Crescent, Oklahoma; and Roger Cunningham from Seminole, Oklahoma.

"Hearts and prayers go out to the families that were involved in this rig explosion yesterday,” Morris said.

There were 17 other people on the rig at the time of the blast. One person was hospitalized for burns.

The cause of the incident is not yet known. State authorities are investigating whether any regulations were broken leading up to the explosion.

Copyright 2018 KTUL via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.