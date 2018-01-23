Trial continues for Kentucky trucker charged with 6 deaths

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The trial is underway for a Kentucky trucker charged with killing six people and injuring others in 2015 when his tractor-trailer careened into stopped traffic on a Tennessee highway.

News outlets report the trial focused on witness testimony Monday, but drug tests performed on 42-year-old Benjamin Brewer after the wreck were the focus Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Brewer caused the crash while high on methamphetamines and never hit the brakes. However, Brewer's public attorneys say he fell asleep at the wheel and that the test evaluation used to predict Brewer was on drugs is only reliable 33 percent of the time.

Brewer is charged with six counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of reckless aggravated assault and three other driving charges. He faces up to 72 years in prison if convicted.

