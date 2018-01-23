All in the family: Disney's new baby hippo is related to Fiona

Family photo: Fiona poses with Mom, Bibi, and dad, Henry, in Hippo Cove (Photo courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo)

Earlier this month, a baby hippo was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom. It was the first hippo born at the park in 13 years.

Believe it or not, the hippo is related to Cincinnati's beloved Fiona.

The calf's parents are named Tuma and Henry. (This is not the same animal as Fiona's father, also named Henry, who died this past year after a battle with a chronic illness.)

Fiona turns 1: How Cincinnati's famous hippo became a worldwide star

Disney's Henry is also the father of Fiona's mother, Bibi, according to the Cincinnati Zoo, making Bibi and the new baby Disney hippo siblings.

In short, Fiona has a new aunt or uncle -- according to the park, the new Disney calf's weight and gender may not be known for some time.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.