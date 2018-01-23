'Cheap' flights soaring into Cincinnati airport

Travelers are advised to check into airports 2 1/2 hours before flights. (FOX19 NOW/file)

WOW those are some cheap flights! At least that's what an airline is hoping you'll say as you book your tickets.

As previously announced in August, WOW air will begin service from Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) on May 9.

RELATED: Allegiant Air announces two new direct flights

The airline will be available four days a week and is boasting prices of $99 one-way flights to Iceland. In addition to Iceland, WOW says they will offer $149 one-way fares to Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, London, and Berlin.

The flights all go through Iceland and the deals are only available from September to October.

WOW officials say the company was ranked as the seventh best low-cost airline in Europe from 2013 to 2015 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

WOW air will also begin service from Detroit, Cleveland, St. Louis, and Dallas this spring.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.