State might seek $19M more back from closed charter e-school

By KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The giant Ohio online charter school that abruptly closed mid-school-year says it's fighting to reopen but has lost another round of its legal battle with the state over funding.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is challenging how Ohio tallied student participation to determine the publicly funded e-school was overpaid.

Ohio already started recouping $60 million from the 2015-16 school year. The Department of Education also concluded ECOT was overpaid by $19 million for 2016-17, and the lawyer who considered ECOT's appeal of that in an informal hearing sided with the state Monday.

He's recommending the state Board of Education move to recoup that money, too.

Meanwhile, many of ECOT's 12,000 students are seeking new schools after the required oversight entity known as its sponsor suspended ECOT's operations last week.

