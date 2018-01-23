New sound system coming to Nippert Stadium

The second phase of a project to enhance the fan experience at the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium -- focusing on the sound system -- is underway.

Crews started work in early January to reinforce the structure which supports the video board at Nippert. Work will continue over the next few months on both the structure and later installation of a new sound system with project completion is scheduled for late March 2018.

An upgraded audio system will be integrated with the existing video and scoring system to provide full-range sound reproduction and to deliver clear and intelligible speech. These upgrades will bring a new audio experience for Bearcats fans and student-athletes.

The project started in August 2017 with the placement of a new LED video display from Daktronics which was in use for the football season. The 31-ft. by 114-ft. wide HD display is four times larger than the previous board.

“This is all being done as a commitment to our fan experience,” Director of Athletics Mike Bohn said. “We are thrilled to be able to listen to our fans and address a significant void in our gameday presentation. We had a small window last year to accomplish the video board project and we always intended for this to be the next step in that process. We are excited about the new sound system to debut at UC and FC Cincinnati events this year.”

