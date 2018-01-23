Duckworth to become first senator to give birth in office

(RNN) - Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, is pregnant with her second child, a girl, and will give birth in April, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

She will be the first sitting senator to give birth while in office.

Duckworth is an Iraq War veteran who lost her legs and injured her arm in a Blackhawk crash in 2004. She retired in 2014 as a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel.

She was appointed by President Obama as assistant secretary to the Department of Veteran Affairs in 2009, and was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012.

Duckworth's 3-year-old daughter, Abigail, was born while Duckworth was serving in the House of Representatives.

Currently, there are 22 female senators serving, according to Rutger's Center for American Women and Politics. Only 51 women have ever served in the Senate - 34 Democrats and 17 Republicans.

Duckworth isn't the only female politician with a big announcement recently.

On Friday, the prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced she is pregnant and due in June.

