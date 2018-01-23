Woman celebrates 92nd birthday with indoor skydiving

Jeanne Wiant celebrated her 92nd birthday by going indoor skydiving in Austin, Texas. (Source: KXAN/CNN)

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN/CNN) – Jeanne Wiant is flying high at age 92.

Wiant celebrated her 92nd birthday by going indoor skydiving.

Though she chose the indoor option, Wiant first considered jumping out of an airplane, just like a famous fellow Texan, former President George H.W. Bush, who has celebrated some recent birthdays with skydiving.

Wiant said maintaining an active lifestyle is the key to feeling decades younger.

"You just have to stay active, enjoy life and do as much as you can, because your body's going to get old," Wiant said.

Wiant is reportedly the second-oldest person to reach the top of the chamber at iFLY Austin, the city’s indoor skydiving facility.

