National Pie Day: Have a slice - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

National Pie Day: Have a slice

(RNN) – Lick your chops. This is National Pie Day.

It’s a holiday of sorts honoring that little slice of life many of us enjoy.

The National Pie Council sponsors the event, but it’s the brainchild of Charlie Papazian, a nuclear engineer, brewer and teacher from Boulder, CO, who came up with the idea in the mid-1970s. Jan. 23 is his birthday. If you can’t celebrate with a cake, why not pie?

Things like National Pie Day really get the creative juices flowing on social media.

So, pull up a chair, grab a plate and a napkin. You’re about to be served.

This pie is totally nuts.

This pie is too cute.

This pie is a little creepy.

Obligatory pie-in-the-face tweet.

What would National Pie Day be without a pie chart?

You can’t have pie day without “D’oh.”

Everyone wants to have their pie and eat it too.

Second obligatory pie-in-the-face tweet.

Time to lick your paws.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly