National Pie Day: Have a slice

(RNN) – Lick your chops. This is National Pie Day.

It’s a holiday of sorts honoring that little slice of life many of us enjoy.

The National Pie Council sponsors the event, but it’s the brainchild of Charlie Papazian, a nuclear engineer, brewer and teacher from Boulder, CO, who came up with the idea in the mid-1970s. Jan. 23 is his birthday. If you can’t celebrate with a cake, why not pie?

Things like National Pie Day really get the creative juices flowing on social media.

So, pull up a chair, grab a plate and a napkin. You’re about to be served.

This pie is totally nuts.

This pie is too cute.

This pie is a little creepy.

Obligatory pie-in-the-face tweet.

What would National Pie Day be without a pie chart?

You can’t have pie day without “D’oh.”

"All right, pie, I'm just going to do this... and if you get eaten, it's your own fault." #NationalPieDay pic.twitter.com/YI78YbpFsG — The Simpsons (@Simpsons_tweets) January 23, 2018

Everyone wants to have their pie and eat it too.

Second obligatory pie-in-the-face tweet.

Time to lick your paws.

Great, it’s #NationalPieDay! Another day I have to eat standing on my hind legs or knock a whole plate of something on the floor...Can you humans just not put a little pie in my bowl and save me the work? pic.twitter.com/XmyGn1k4cA — "Mad Cat" Cattis (@GeneralCattis) January 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.