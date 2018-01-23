National Pie Day: Have a slice

(RNN) – Lick your chops. This is National Pie Day.
It’s a holiday of sorts honoring that little slice of life many of us enjoy.
The National Pie Council sponsors the event, but it’s the brainchild of Charlie Papazian, a nuclear engineer, brewer and teacher from Boulder, CO, who came up with the idea in the mid-1970s. Jan. 23 is his birthday. If you can’t celebrate with a cake, why not pie?
Things like National Pie Day really get the creative juices flowing on social media.
So, pull up a chair, grab a plate and a napkin. You’re about to be served.
It's #NationalPieDay ?? Who's ready to eat the whole pan? pic.twitter.com/rTjgY61ABw— Rehegoo Music (@RehegooMusic) January 23, 2018
This pie is totally nuts.
Lets hear it for the game pies! #nationalpieday #pietastic pic.twitter.com/ZRmlDGcAYU— Game-to-Eat (@GametoEat) January 23, 2018
This pie is too cute.
????Here’s a delicious looking dragon shaped pumpkin pie for all of my Welsh friends! #MakeWalesHappy #WelshHappinessDay #NationalPieDay ???? pic.twitter.com/mVeit8nACE— ????lυι???? (@Lilovebananas76) January 23, 2018
This pie is a little creepy.
Happy #NationalPieDay .... pic.twitter.com/635SRzGQau— 412 n'at (@412nat) January 23, 2018
Obligatory pie-in-the-face tweet.
?? Happy #NationalPieDay! pic.twitter.com/urjPIQbDnQ— Skip Bolden (@skipbolden) January 23, 2018
What would National Pie Day be without a pie chart?
Possibly the best pie chart ever.#NationalPieDay pic.twitter.com/Najy6Aip3l— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 23, 2018
You can’t have pie day without “D’oh.”
"All right, pie, I'm just going to do this... and if you get eaten, it's your own fault." #NationalPieDay pic.twitter.com/YI78YbpFsG— The Simpsons (@Simpsons_tweets) January 23, 2018
Everyone wants to have their pie and eat it too.
Apparently it’s #NationalPieDay day today. Who knew?! pic.twitter.com/R2SY5vaGB8— Whitley Bait Blogger (@WhitleyBait) January 23, 2018
Second obligatory pie-in-the-face tweet.
Happy #NationalPieDay from everyone @OxfamPreston— Oxfam Books Preston (@OxfamPreston) January 23, 2018
What's your favourite filling? pic.twitter.com/XavYFQIMQv
Time to lick your paws.
Great, it’s #NationalPieDay! Another day I have to eat standing on my hind legs or knock a whole plate of something on the floor...Can you humans just not put a little pie in my bowl and save me the work? pic.twitter.com/XmyGn1k4cA— "Mad Cat" Cattis (@GeneralCattis) January 23, 2018
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
