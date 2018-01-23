Prison inmate charged in woman's 1992 slaying

CALDWELL, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a prison inmate accused of killing a woman nearly 26 years ago has been indicted in southeastern Ohio on aggravated murder and murder charges in the woman's death.

An Ohio Attorney General's Office release Tuesday said a Noble County grand jury in Caldwell recently indicted 56-year-old Randy Slider in Patsy Sparks' 1992 slaying.

The 19-year-old Sparks was from the Marietta area. The release says she was last seen in Parkersburg, West Virginia, in April 1992, when Slider offered her a ride to a bar in Marietta. Hunters discovered her remains in Noble County in 1994.

Authorities says Slider, formerly of Marietta, is serving a 40-year prison term on separate kidnapping, robbery, and sexual assault convictions in Clermont and Hamilton counties.

Court records don't indicate an attorney for him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.