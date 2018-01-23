Officials looking for patient who left psychiatric hospital

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Cincinnati Police Department are looking for a patient who left the Summit Behavioral Healthcare Hospital on Tuesday.

The patient is 40-year-old year old Jacqulyn Thompson. She is a white female who is described 5’5” and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Thompson was away from the hospital, located at 1101 Summit Rd., on a pass, and failed to return.

If you see Thompson, you're asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-765-1212.

SBH is a psychiatric hospital operated by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction.

