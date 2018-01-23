Homicide investigation underway after 1 killed in Westwood double shooting

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.Full Story >
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.Full Story >
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.Full Story >
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.Full Story >
The two students killed were 15 years old, as was the shooter.Full Story >
