Homicide investigation underway after 1 killed in Westwood double shooting

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot in Westwood on Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Blvd. around 9:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims shot.

The Cincinnati fire department transported the victims to the university hospital.

One victim has been pronounced dead, the other suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

