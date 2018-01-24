Ex-police chief pleads not guilty to misdemeanor charge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio police chief who resigned amid accusations of potential misconduct has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge accusing him of attempted unauthorized use of a police database.

Former Akron chief James Nice pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Summit County to a count of attempted unauthorized use of property. Court documents accuse him of attempting to access the Law Enforcement Automated Data System database on Feb. 10, 2017.

Nice resigned as chief last August amid allegations of potential misconduct related to an investigation into his nephew and accusations of using a racial slur and having a sexual relationship with a department member. He denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Cleveland.com reports the ex-chief's attorney said after court Tuesday that Nice intends to change his plea at next month's sentencing hearing.

