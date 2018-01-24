1 found dead following house fire in Kentucky

PARIS, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say one man has been found dead following a house fire.
Authorities were called to the fire early Tuesday in Paris, Kentucky. Police said after the fire was put out, a man's body was found inside the home. The man was identified as 47-year-old Troy Clifton of Paris.
The cause of the fire and cause of death haven't been determined. An autopsy was scheduled.
