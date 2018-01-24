6 communities to receive awards for downtown projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Communities around Kentucky are receiving awards for downtown development projects.

The Kentucky Heritage Council says in a statement that the awards ceremony will honor six Kentucky Main Street Program communities for outstanding projects, programs and events that focus on economic vitality, organization, design and promotion as a strategy for downtown redevelopment.

The Kentucky Heritage Council says the awards will be given Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol Rotunda, where winners will have exhibits about their programs on display.

The cities to be recognized include Winchester, Murray, Danville, Pineville, Pikeville and Springfield.

The Kentucky Main Street Program was created in1979 to encourage downtown economic revitalization.

