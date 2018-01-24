Man fatally shot in Bond Hill gas station parking lot - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man fatally shot in Bond Hill gas station parking lot

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
BOND HILL -

Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in a Bond Hill gas station parking lot early Wednesday.

Officers responded to VP Fuels in the 4600 block of Paddock Road just after 3:30 a.m. 

When they arrived, they said they found a 36-year-old man shot in the face inside a Lexus. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting suspect fled in a white sedan with three other people inside, according to police.

The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Paddock Road toward Reading Road.

Police closed Paddock Road and Tennessee Avenue while homicide investigators responded.

Paddock Road is back open, but Tennessee east of Paddock remains blocked.

