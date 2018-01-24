Man fatally shot in Bond Hill gas station parking lot

Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in a Bond Hill gas station parking lot early Wednesday.

Officers responded to VP Fuels in the 4600 block of Paddock Road just after 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they said they found a 36-year-old man shot in the face inside a Lexus.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting suspect fled in a white sedan with three other people inside, according to police.

The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Paddock Road toward Reading Road.

Police closed Paddock Road and Tennessee Avenue while homicide investigators responded.

Paddock Road is back open, but Tennessee east of Paddock remains blocked.

NOW: CPD reviewing surveillance footage from this gas station where a man was shot and killed overnight. A witness is speaking with officers. Updates on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/d2BwqptUj7 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 24, 2018

