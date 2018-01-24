Norwood's retired fire chief dies: 'My heart breaks'

Norwood's retired fire chief died early Tuesday, according to the fire department.

Funeral arrangements for Curt Goodman have yet to be set, but some type of fire department honors are expected.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Chief (Ret.) Curt Goodman. He passed away, peacefully, this morning with family at his side,"

Norwood Fire Department posted on Facebook.

" Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangement information will be shared in the coming days."

Goodman's cause of death was not immediately clear.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly before he retired in early 2016, according to the fire department.

"Today was Fire Chief Curtis Goodman's last day," reads a fire department Facebook post from Feb. 2, 2016.

"After almost 33 years serving the citizens of Norwood he is onto the next chapter of his life. Unfortunately, the next chapter is one filled wth fear and the unknown. Chief Goodman was very recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

"As a firefighter we understand that the next call could be our last. We accept that. We honor that. But our calling is for the greater good.

"But to be so close to retirement, so close to enjoying what he has worked so hard for, too see it become a future that bears so much uncertainty and indescribable trials and tribulations is too much of an injustice!

"I ask that you pray for Curt Goodman and his family."

Goodman's death is hitting the close-knit fire department hard.

He was a role model to many firefighters, including the current chief, Ron Wallace.

"My heart breaks this morning as I just heard of the passing of Retired Fire Chief Curt Goodman. He was my predecessor, my boss ,a mentor and more importantly my friend," Wallace wrote Tuesday on his Facebook page.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. RIP Chief Goodman."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.