Masked gunman robs Westwood UDF - again

Cincinnati police said they searched overnight for masked gunman who robbed a familiar target: the United Dairy Farmer in Westwood.

No one was hurt when the suspect entered the Glenmore Avenue convenience store about 1 a.m. Wednesday, pulled out a gun and demanded money, police said.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen on Montana Avenue.

This UDF store has been robbed at least four times in the past year, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

