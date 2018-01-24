Former school board member pleads not guilty to drug charge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio school board member who resigned after suffering an apparent overdose has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
Akron police say 57-year-old John Otterman had marijuana and the powerful painkiller fentanyl when he was found unconscious last Thursday.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports that he pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana Tuesday. He wasn't charged for the fentanyl under Ohio's Good Samaritan Law, which offers some immunity to people who overdose. He must undergo a drug screening, and his lawyer says he has reached out for an assessment.
Otterman resigned from the Akron school board Monday. He says the move allows him to focus on his health and enables the board to appoint a replacement.
