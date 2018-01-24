Toys 'R' Us to close 20% of US stores, including Babies 'R' Us locations

The following is a full list of the stores Toys R Us announced would be closing, by state.

The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say. (Source: CNN)

Full list of Toys R Us, Babies R Us store closings

(CNN) – Following a declaration of bankruptcy in September, Toys ‘R’ Us plans to close as many as 182 outlets across the country in early 2018.

Lawyers for the retailer say shutting down the stores is due to increased market competition and sales hurt by online shopping.

Court approval is needed for the closures, which CEO Dave Brandon says would begin in early February with most scheduled to be completed by mid-April 2018.

Several other stores will be converted into co-branded Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us outlets, Brandon says.

There are currently about 1,600 Toys ‘R’ Us stores in the world, about half of which are in the United States.

Locations outside the U.S. will not be affected.

The following is a full list of the stores Toys R Us announced would be closing, by state. To see a full list in the case filing, click here and scroll to pages 72-74.

Alabama

335 Summit Blvd., Birmingham, AL

2600 McFarland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL

Arizona

U.S. 60 and Signal Butte Rd., Mesa, AZ

12801 North Tatum Blvd., Paradise Valley, AZ

9139 Indian Bend Rd., Scottsdale, AZ

7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ

4619 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ

801 W. 32nd St., Yuma, AZ

Arkansas

2616 S. Shackleford Rd., Little Rock, AR

California

2575 E. Imperial Hwy., Brea, CA

5461 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood, CA

3665 Grand Oaks, Corona, CA

960 Lakes Dr., Covina, CA

2179 Monterey Hwy., E. San Jose, CA

3938 Horton, Emeryville, CA

1400 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield, CA

2785 E. Bidwell St., Folsom, CA

3520 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA

42500 Jackson St., Indio, CA

8181 Mira Mesa Blvd., Mira Mesa, CA

1240 W. Morena Blvd., Mission Bay, CA

1330 Fitzgerald, Pinole, CA

4505 Century Blvd., Pittsburg, CA

1600 S. Azusa Ave., Puente Hills, CA

2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy. S., Riverside, CA

3900 Bristol Street, Santa Ana, CA

26573 Carl Boyer Dr., Santa Clarita, CA

865 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose/Almade, CA

600 Francisco Blvd., San Rafael, CA

1189 Simi Town Ctr. Way, Simi Valley, CA

10640 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton, CA

20120 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, CA

31250 Court House Dr., Union City, CA

1990 University Dr., Vista, CA

530 Westminster Mall, Westminster, CA

700 "A" Onstott Rd., Yuba City, CA

Colorado

1150 S. Ironton, Aurora, CO

Connecticut

169 Hale Rd., Manchester, CT

3491 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT

376 North Universal Dr., North Haven, CT

275 Union St., Waterbury, CT

Delaware

1061 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE

Florida

Spring 708 West State Rd. 436, Altamonte, FL

21697 State Road #7, Boca Raton, FL

6001 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL

2601 W.Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL

3214 N John Young Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL

6001 Argyle Forest Blvd., Orange Park, FL

10732 SW Village Pkwy., Port St. Lucie, FL

450 South SR 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL

1900 Tyrone Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL

1625 Apalachee Pkwy., Tallahassee, FL

3908 West Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL

Georgia

2601 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA

6380 No. Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA

8160 Mall Parkway, Conyers, GA

1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Dunwoody, GA

6875 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville, GA

132 Pavilion Pkwy., Fayetteville, GA

221 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA

2955 Cobb Pkwy., Smyrna, GA

Indiana

8800 U.S. 31 South, Greenwood, IN

3928 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis. IN

Iowa

1211 E. Army Post Rd., S. Des Moines, IA

8801 University Ave., Des Moines, IA

Illinois

6420 W. Fullerton, Bricktown, IL

7750 South Cicero Ave., Burbank, IL

1610 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park, IL

5001 Lincoln Hwy., Matteson, IL

5660 Touhy Ave., Niles, IL

16 East Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL

295 Center Dr., Vernon Hills, IL

Kansas

8500 W 135th St., Overland Park, KS

4646 W. Kellogg, Wichita, KS

Kentucky

1965 Star Shoot Parkway, Lexington, KY

1155 Buck Creek Rd., Simpsonville, KY

4900 Shelbyville Rd., St. Mathews, KY

Louisiana

137 Northshore Blvd., Slidell, LA

Maine

6 Bangor Mall Blvd., Bangor, ME

200 Running Hill Rd., Portland, ME

Maryland

8401 Mike Shapiro Dr., Clinton, MD

Massachusetts

217 Hartford Ave., Bellingham, MA

302 Providence, Dedham, MA

Shoppers World Plaza, 1 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA

50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA

70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt. 146, Millbury, MA

6110 Shops Way, Northborough, MA

Michigan

3725 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor, MI

3725 Washtenaw, Ann Arbor, MI

5900 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI

4923 28th Street South East, Grand Rapids, MI

5363 Harvey Street, Muskegon, MI

2620 Crossing Circle, Traverse City, MI

Minnesota

170 89th Ave., Blaine, MN

14100 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, MN

900 West 78th St. South, Richfield, MN

8236 Tamarack Village, Woodbury, MN

Mississippi

1003 Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian, MS

200 Bass Pro Dr., Pearl, MS

Missouri

5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Bridgeton, MO

201 Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau, MO

220 THF Blvd., Chesterfield, MO

1901 Bernadette, Columbia, MO

Nebraska

3505 S. 140th Plaza, Omaha, NE

Nevada

2150 North Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV

7020 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., Spring Valley, NV

New Mexico

45 Hotel Circle, Albuquerque, NM

North Carolina

801 Fairview Rd., Asheville, NC

7001 Fayetteville Rd., Durham, NC

3300 Westgate Dr., Durham, NC

New Hampshire

29 Gusabel Ave., Nashua, NH

New Jersey

100 Promenade Blvd., Bridgewater, NJ

Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road, Burlington, NJ

2135 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ

98 Route 10 West., East Hanover, NJ

137 Route 35, Eatontown, NJ

Kids World 900 Center Drive, Elizabeth, NJ

50 International Drive South, Mt. Olive, NJ

909 US Hwy 1 South., North Brunswick, NJ

545 Route 17 South, Paramus, NJ

1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave., Phillipsburg, NJ

2700 Route 22 East., Union, NJ

7 Wayne Hills Mall, Wayne, NJ

New York

1569 Niagara Falls Blvd., Buffalo, NY

139-19 20th Ave., College Point, NY

108 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Commack, NY

2335 Marketplace Drive, Henrietta, NY

708 Upper Glen St., Glens Falls, NY

1530 Ridge Rd. West, Greece, NY

401 Frank Sottile Blvd., Kingston, NY

221 Wade Road Extension, Latham, NY

5214 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa, NY

66 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village, NY

5181 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville, NY

24-30 Union Square E, Union Square, NY

1350 Corporate Dr., Westbury, NY

461 Lycoming Mall Cir, Williamsport, NY

2700 Central Park Ave., Yonkers, NY

Ohio

2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH

3610 West Dublin-Granville Rd., Dublin, OH

7841 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH

6251 Glenway Ave., Western Hills, OH

Oklahoma

5609-E Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, OK

560 Ed Noble Pkwy., Norman, OK

1119 SE 66th St., Oklahoma City, OK

Pennsylvania

18/Valley View Dr., Beaver Valley Route, PA

6680 Peach St., Erie, PA

104 Bartlett Ave., Exton, PA

100 Welsh Road, Horsham, PA

3700 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA

2003 Cheryl Dr., Ross Park Mall, PA

301 Oakspring Road, Washington, PA

Rhode Island

300 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI

South Carolina

254 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC

South Dakota

450 E. Disk Dr., Rapid City, SD

Tennessee

7676 Polo Ground Blvd., Memphis, TN

5731 Nolensville Rd., Nashville, TN

Texas

170 E. Stacy Road, Allen, TX

13710 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas Galleria, TX

5800 Overton Ridge Blvd., Hulen, TX

1309 W. Pipeline Rd., Hurst, TX

7730 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX

9730 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX

420 E. Round Grove Rd., Lewisville, TX

801 Mesa Hills Dr., West El Paso, TX

Utah

1122 Fort Union Boulevard, Midvale, UT

4042 Riverdale Rd., Ogden, UT

Virginia

12153 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, VA

14173 Crossing Place, Potomac Mills, VA

Washington

1325A S.E. Everett Mall Pkwy., Everett, WA

3567 N.W. Randall Way, Silverdale, WA

6104 N. Division St., Spokane, WA

Wisconsin

18550 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, WI

2161 Zeier Rd., Madison, WI

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.