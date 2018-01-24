WATCH: Families in Kentucky turn to prayer after 2 killed, 18 hu - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH: Families in Kentucky turn to prayer after 2 killed, 18 hurt in school shooting. We're live in Marshall County

Families in Kentucky are turning to prayer to cope after two students died and 18 people were hurt in a school shooting.

Prayer vigils took place Tuesday night. More are expected Wednesday.

Three students remain in critical condition.

The shooter, a 15-year-old male student, is expected to be charged with two counts of murder and several counts of attempted murder.

All Marshall County Schools are closed Wednesday.

2 dead, 18 hurt in Kentucky school shooting; suspect in custody

