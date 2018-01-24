WATCH: Families in Kentucky turn to prayer after 2 killed, 18 hurt in school shooting. We're live in Marshall County

Families in Kentucky are turning to prayer to cope after two students died and 18 people were hurt in a school shooting.

Prayer vigils took place Tuesday night. More are expected Wednesday.

Three students remain in critical condition.

The shooter, a 15-year-old male student, is expected to be charged with two counts of murder and several counts of attempted murder.

All Marshall County Schools are closed Wednesday.

We are live in Benton, KY with the latest on Tuesday’s school shooting at Marshall County HS. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/89lq2yxWn8 — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) January 24, 2018

