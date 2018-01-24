Teen charged after threatening to go "Columbine" at school

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after he was overheard saying he planned to "Columbine" his northeast Ohio high school.
The Massillon Independent reports Quentin Gillmore was arrested Tuesday at Perry High School in Stark County and booked into county jail.
The Perry Township police chief says Gillmore was overheard making a threat referring to a 1999 school shooting in Colorado that killed 13 people and wounded more than 20. No weapons were found.
Police Chief Mike Pomesky says such threats can't be taken lightly. Pomesky says Gillmore was upset about a school science project.
Pomesky says officers intervened quickly and there wasn't a need to lock down the school or delay dismissal.
Court records don't indicate wither Gillmore has an attorney.
