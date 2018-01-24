Cincinnati-area Toys 'R' Us among stores closing nationally

The Western Hills Toys 'R' Us store is among 182 closing nationally, a federal court record shows.

Following a declaration of bankruptcy in September, Toys ‘R’ Us plans to close as many as 182 outlets across the country in early 2018.

Besides the Western Hills store off Glenway Avenue in Green Township, a Babies 'R' Us store in Miamisburg also is shuttering, bankruptcy court records state.

Two other Toys 'R' Us locations are closing in Ohio: Mentor and Dublin; Lexington and St. Mathews in Kentucky and Indianapolis in Indiana, the records shows.

Lawyers for the retailer say shutting down the stores is due to increased market competition and sales hurt by online shopping.

Court approval is needed for the closures, which CEO Dave Brandon says would begin in early February with most scheduled to be completed by mid-April 2018.

This the second major retailer to pull close a West Side store this month.

The Westwood Sears store, also located on Glenway Avenue, is among Sears stores shutting down nationwide.

Other areas of Cincinnati are seeing retailer woes.

Macy's announced earlier this month they plan to close their Downtown store, just blocks away from the retailer's national headquarters.

