National Peanut Butter Day: Spread the news

(RNN) – Pass the spread, it’s National Peanut Butter Day.
It’s clear that Americans love the stuff. And it’s not just North Americans.
There’s evidence that the Inca Indians in South America were the first to grind peanuts to make peanut butter, according to the National Peanut Board.
In the United States, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, yes of cereal fame, invented a version of peanut butter in 1895.
Peanut butter was first introduced at the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904.
The folks at Foodimentary offer a couple of facts about the tasty spread:
Where do you stand on this issue? America wants to know.
Who's in? Crunchy or Smooth?— Foodimentary ???? (@Foodimentary) January 24, 2018
January 24th is National Peanut Butter Day!!!!! https://t.co/J7QcVGzsln#NationalPeanutButterDay #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/ooTdyyox37
What’s your favorite sandwich?
It is #NationalPeanutButterDay! What is your favorite go to PB sandwich?— Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 24, 2018
This is an important decision. What about PB&J?
If you watch this for more than 5 minutes, you might have a problem. #NationalPeanutButterDay pic.twitter.com/7OnIM6Y6IG— Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) January 24, 2018
Take your time.
Peanut Butter ??#ThingsIAlwaysSayYesTo— E?? (@circleofsun) January 24, 2018
ESPECIALLY on #NationalPeanutButterDay!!! pic.twitter.com/6ciMvM66Pr
Don’t worry about peer pressure.
#NationalPeanutButterDay— Courtney???? (@CoMmOn_SeNsE100) January 24, 2018
Truth ?? pic.twitter.com/9YloS39C47
Do you love peanut butter like a squirrel loves it?
It's #HumpDay, but it's also #NationalPeanutButterDay! RT if you love peanut butter like this squirrel. pic.twitter.com/rW1ZdRjdFs— ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) January 24, 2018
Do you love it like Dale of Chip ‘n’ Dale fame loves it?
One of the greatest days of the year #NationalPeanutButterDay pic.twitter.com/NcQAQ9uaPj— Spade Louise (@SpadeLouise) January 24, 2018
Do you love it enough to get a peanut butter facial?
Happy #NationalPeanutButterDay ! However you enjoy it, go and enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/YHc55a6yfC— UNILAD Grub (@UNILAD_Grub) January 24, 2018
Then, there are the philosophical questions involving peanut butter.
What kind of wine pairs well with Peanut Butter? #NationalPeanutButterDay pic.twitter.com/DFFPBNRXJQ— CK (@charley_ck14) January 24, 2018
There are practical questions too.
It's #NationalPeanutButterDay! What's your favorite way to eat peanut butter? pic.twitter.com/asfpxMmViq— Robert M Sides Music (@RMSides) January 24, 2018
There’s no doubt that some folks have a very special relationship with the spread.
Who's with me!? #nationalpeanutbutterday pic.twitter.com/KQKqvTpaMp— Fresh Start Foods (@FreshStartEast) January 24, 2018
But for others, peanut butter is a joke.
Happy #NationalPeanutButterDay !! pic.twitter.com/KeE5e4ttov— Very Stable Genius (@AMtwo) January 24, 2018
