National Peanut Butter Day: Spread the news

(RNN) – Pass the spread, it’s National Peanut Butter Day.

It’s clear that Americans love the stuff. And it’s not just North Americans.

There’s evidence that the Inca Indians in South America were the first to grind peanuts to make peanut butter, according to the National Peanut Board.

In the United States, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, yes of cereal fame, invented a version of peanut butter in 1895.

Peanut butter was first introduced at the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904.

The folks at Foodimentary offer a couple of facts about the tasty spread:

  • 60% of people like creamy peanut butter over crunchy.
  • Women & children prefer creamy, while most men like crunchy.

Where do you stand on this issue?  America wants to know.

What’s your favorite sandwich?

This is an important decision. What about PB&J?

Take your time.

Don’t worry about peer pressure.

Do you love peanut butter like a squirrel loves it?

Do you love it like Dale of Chip ‘n’ Dale fame loves it?

Do you love it enough to get a peanut butter facial?

Then, there are the philosophical questions involving peanut butter.

There are practical questions too.

There’s no doubt that some folks have a very special relationship with the spread.

But for others, peanut butter is a joke.

