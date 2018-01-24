National Peanut Butter Day: Spread the news

(RNN) – Pass the spread, it’s National Peanut Butter Day.

It’s clear that Americans love the stuff. And it’s not just North Americans.

There’s evidence that the Inca Indians in South America were the first to grind peanuts to make peanut butter, according to the National Peanut Board.

In the United States, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, yes of cereal fame, invented a version of peanut butter in 1895.

Peanut butter was first introduced at the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904.

The folks at Foodimentary offer a couple of facts about the tasty spread:

60% of people like creamy peanut butter over crunchy.

Women & children prefer creamy, while most men like crunchy.

Where do you stand on this issue? America wants to know.

What’s your favorite sandwich?

It is #NationalPeanutButterDay! What is your favorite go to PB sandwich? — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 24, 2018

This is an important decision. What about PB&J?

If you watch this for more than 5 minutes, you might have a problem. #NationalPeanutButterDay pic.twitter.com/7OnIM6Y6IG — Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) January 24, 2018

Take your time.

Don’t worry about peer pressure.

Do you love peanut butter like a squirrel loves it?

It's #HumpDay, but it's also #NationalPeanutButterDay! RT if you love peanut butter like this squirrel. pic.twitter.com/rW1ZdRjdFs — ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) January 24, 2018

Do you love it like Dale of Chip ‘n’ Dale fame loves it?

One of the greatest days of the year #NationalPeanutButterDay pic.twitter.com/NcQAQ9uaPj — Spade Louise (@SpadeLouise) January 24, 2018

Do you love it enough to get a peanut butter facial?

Happy #NationalPeanutButterDay ! However you enjoy it, go and enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/YHc55a6yfC — UNILAD Grub (@UNILAD_Grub) January 24, 2018

Then, there are the philosophical questions involving peanut butter.

What kind of wine pairs well with Peanut Butter? #NationalPeanutButterDay pic.twitter.com/DFFPBNRXJQ — CK (@charley_ck14) January 24, 2018

There are practical questions too.

It's #NationalPeanutButterDay! What's your favorite way to eat peanut butter? pic.twitter.com/asfpxMmViq — Robert M Sides Music (@RMSides) January 24, 2018

There’s no doubt that some folks have a very special relationship with the spread.

But for others, peanut butter is a joke.

