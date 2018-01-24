Report: GOP's Mary Taylor denies Kasich backing to GOP group

CINCINNATI (AP) - Ohio Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Mary Taylor distanced herself from Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) during remarks at a recent endorsement interview before fellow Republicans.

Kasich, a 2016 presidential candidate, remains a high-profile detractor of Republican President Donald Trump, which could alienate some GOP primary voters in the closely-divided state.

Attendees told The Cincinnati Enquirer that Taylor told a Clermont County Republican gathering last week that Kasich had endorsed her GOP rival, Attorney General Mike DeWine. Kasich endorsed Taylor.

The newspaper also reported, citing attendees, that Taylor said she hasn't seen or spoken to Kasich in about a year. Kasich's spokesman denies the claim.

Taylor's campaign spokesman says Taylor merely emphasized that Kasich allies are involved in DeWine's campaign and the governor is not actively campaigning for her.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

