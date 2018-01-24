City officials demolish home where firefighter died

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio house where a firefighter died battling a blaze that was intentionally set has been demolished.

Crews finished razing Lester and Bertha Parker's home in Hamilton on Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Partrick Wolterman died in 2015 after he fell through a floor shortly after entering the smoke-filled home. It was the first death of a Hamilton firefighter in the line of duty since 1971.

Lester Parker and his nephew, William Tucker, were convicted of murder and arson last year. Prosecutors said the 67-year-old Parker was having financial problems and solicited Tucker to set the fire to collect insurance money. Both men are serving life sentences in prison.

Hamilton Safety Director J. Scott Scrimizzi says the demolition cost about $19,000. The city will be reimbursed by the Parkers' insurance company.

