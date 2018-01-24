Walnut Hills mom gets 15 to life in daughter's grisly 2015 death

A Walnut Hills mother has been sentenced to 15 years to life in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Andrea Bradley pleaded no contest Wednesday to murder.

Authorities said the girl, Glenara Bates, had been was severely beaten and had bite and belt marks at the time of her 2015 death. She died of starvation and blunt-force injury, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The girl's father, Glen Bates, is on death row after being convicted of murder.

At one point in the case, the girl's 10-year-old sister testified the toddler’s father held the Glenara by the legs and swung her at the wall the night before her death.

A pathologist said Glenara had bruises, scars, burns, open sores and missing teeth when her mother took her to the hospital.

The toddler weighed only 13 pounds at the time of her death. An average 2-year-old girl weighs twice that, according to the CDC.

