Fairfield High School counselor sentenced for relationship with student

A guidance counselor at Fairfield High School was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Wednesday.

Craig Harden admitted to having sex twice with an underage female student and was arrested in October, said police.

According to police, the victim said she and Harden had sex twice at her home. Harden said he and the victim became close during the summer months of 2017.

The victim told police that the sexual relationship began in Sept. 2017 lasting until Oct. 25.

Harden is charged with sexual battery and he will have to register as a tier III sex offender.

