Billboards, ballot focus of Ohio anti-union efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A free-market think tank has launched a billboard campaign advocating what it's calling "worker voting rights" amid renewed efforts at the Statehouse to make Ohio a right-to-work state.
The Buckeye Institute says the outdoor advertising campaign in Columbus it announced Wednesday is meant to raise awareness among unionized public-sector workers who aren't given a vote on what labor organization represents them.
Two conservative Republican lawmakers on Tuesday put forth a package of proposed constitutional amendments to limit unions. State Reps. John Becker and Craig Riedel (REE'-duhl) are aiming for the 2020 ballot.
That's after Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) leaves office.
Ohioans voted overwhelmingly in 2011 to repeal GOP-passed collective bargaining limits. Kasich said after the vote that he wouldn't support future efforts to limit unions.
HJR 7
HJR 8
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Investigators say a 76-year-old woman spent roughly eight hours outside an Ohio nursing home while temperatures dipped below zero before she was found dead from hypothermia in early January.Full Story >
Investigators say a 76-year-old woman spent roughly eight hours outside an Ohio nursing home while temperatures dipped below zero before she was found dead from hypothermia in early January.Full Story >
A push to repeal Indiana's law requiring state licenses to carry handguns in public is going before legislators.Full Story >
An Indiana House panel has dumped a proposal that would've repealed the state law requiring licenses to carry handguns in public.Full Story >
A sophomore at Cov Cath wrote a melody that was performed Wednesday by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.Full Story >
A sophomore at Cov Cath wrote a melody that was performed Wednesday by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.Full Story >
A light wintry mix is falling across the Tri-State Wednesday evening.Full Story >
A light wintry mix is falling across the Tri-State Wednesday evening.Full Story >